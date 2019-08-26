|
Stephen P. Lark, 59, of Mentor, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Born March 17, 1960, in Cleveland, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Willoughby before residing in Mentor. Steve was a devoted family man, who always had a smile on his face and was an extremely hard worker. He loved golf, flying kites at the beach, fishing with Andy, a lover of all foods and always light on this feet. He was a loyal Cleveland Browns fan, a proud Browns Backer and the ultimate tailgater. Steve was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart, Patricia A. (nee Bitner) Lark, for 37 years; loving father of Erin N. Lark and Matthew S. (Sara) Lark; cherished "Grampy" of Erin's daughter, Harper Lee; and dear son of Phyllis (nee LaSpina) Lark. He was also a wonderful son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, and a friend to all. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Lark. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made in care of the family. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 27, 2019