Stephen V. Rady Jr., age 84, of Eastlake, passed away on February 12, 2020. He was born September 26, 1935 to the late Stephen Rady Sr and Priscilla Rady.Stephen was a machinist for National ACME for many years and was a master handyman.Stephen was the beloved and devoted husband of the late Dolores T. Rady (nee Bednarik) for 63 years; a loving father of Barbara (Richard, deceased) Betley, Darlene (Richard) Herendeen and Janice (Thomas) Fritsch; cherished grandfather of Tara, Lindsey, Richard, Lisa, and Julie; a proud great-grandfather of Christian, Nate, Emma, Abby, Joey, and Keaton; and an uncle and friend to many more. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Joseph Rady; and sister Yolanda Thomas.Family will receive friends on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3 to 8 PM at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10 AM, at St. Justin Martyr Parish, 35701 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donation be made in Stephen’s memory to or The Salvation Army.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 15, 2020