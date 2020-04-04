|
Sterling Hazen Moulton, 76, of Madison, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at home. He was born December 12, 1943 in Cleveland and resided in Chardon during his youth.He enlisted in the Navy in 1961, where he proudly served on the destroyer, The Charles R. Ware until 1964. He was very active in VFW Post 3863 in Eastlake for many years, some of which he served as Commander. At one point Sterling owned the Green Lantern in Chardon, but during most of his career he was a C.S.I. fingerprint specialist for the Cuyahoga Co. Sherriff's Dept. until his retirement. Sterling enjoyed travelling, weekends with his wife and friends at his camper in Lisbon, OH, and he enjoyed making knives and letter openers as a hobby. He was very proud of all of his family, and was known to say that we should not grieve too much for him because his life was long and full of places, adventures and accomplishments with very few regrets.Survivors include his wife, Laura L. O'Dell; sons, David (Kim) Moulton, Jimmie (fiancée: Sarah Hall) O'Dell III and Mark (fiancée: Cheree Kjos) O'Dell; grandchildren, Danielle, Miranda, Devin and Jason Moulton, James Hall, Elizabeth, Dawson, Liam O'Dell and Isaac Morris and great granddaughter, Mackenzie Moulton.Preceding Sterling in death are his parents, John Moulton and Pauline Leonelli; son, Keith Moulton and sister, Sandra Rockafellow.Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be planned for a later date, once restrictions are lifted. A private family inurnment will take place in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020