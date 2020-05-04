Stevan Paul Orr, age 65, of Fairport Harbor, died on May 2, 2020, at Lake West Hospital. He was born on November 6, 1954, in Painesville, the son of the late, John David Foley and Jane (Giessler) Lampert. He was a 1973 graduate of Madison High School. Stevan loved to drive and worked in transportation. He drove buses for Painesville Twp. Schools and Chardon School District. His true passion was music and was a percussionist/drummer and hosted Open Mic Night at Diamond Bistro in Fairport. Stevan was a member of Life Spring Christian Church and served in many capacities. He was proud to have been sober for the past 35 consecutive years. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, and Cleveland sports. Stevan coached Little League Baseball in Geneva. If he knew you, he loved you and was extremely social by nature, and had a big heart. He was an encourager in general, especially to his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Dianne, whom he married on June 6, 1989, at Zion Lutheran Church in Painesville; son, Brian Orr of Eastlake, Meghann (Robert) Stell of Ashtabula; grandchildren, Broden and Evelyn Orr, Miles and Kian Stell; three step-grandchildren, Sarah, Kaleigh, and Janessa; brothers, Carl (Mary Ann) Orr of Elgin, OK, and Daniel Orr of Madison; in-laws, David and Anja Durfee of Meadville, PA; and sister-in-law, Colleen Cavanagh. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his adoptive-father, Daniel Orr; and brother, David Orr. A memorial service will be held at a later date when the Covid 19 restrictions are lessened. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.