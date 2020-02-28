|
|
Steve D. Nemeckay, 73, of Newbury, died February 24, 2020. He was born November 30, 1946 in Cleveland. Steve was a loving father, brother, son, and a good friend to many. He would freely extend a helping hand. He drove a mixer for Geauga Concrete, plowed snow, was a landscaper and a "Jack of all trades." Steve loved the outdoors - hunting, trapping, fishing, gardening, and working in his yard. He was our own modern day "Grizzly Adams." Steve was a man who was true to himself at all times. "Every walk in the woods, every project we do, every sound of a wind chime, and every season that passes - He will be at our side." Survivors are his children, Steven and Lisa Nemeckay; mother, Irene Nemeckay; and his siblings, Darlene (Leo) DePretis, Doug (Therese) Nemeckay, Dhawn (Dennis) DiMarino, Chris (Darnel) Nemeckay, Jim (Barbara) Nemeckay, and Debbie Doyle. He was preceded in death by his father, Steve M. Nemeckay. The family will receive friends to celebrate Steve’s life from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020