Steve F. Ickes, age 63, of Willowick, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 27, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on August 29, 1956. He was a proud and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and dear friend who will be greatly missed by many. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Jackie Ickes; daughters, Paula Nulty, Erica Nulty and Kimberly (Tyler Melendez) Ickes, mother Janet Ickes. Steve also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends. In his free time, he had a passion for hunting, fishing, and racing. He was a devout Nascar fan. Steve proudly devoted 43 years to BWXT. He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Ickes; and brother, Jeff Ickes. Visitation will be on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11 a.m., also at the Funeral Home.