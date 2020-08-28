1/1
Steve F. Ickes
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve F. Ickes, age 63, of Willowick, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 27, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on August 29, 1956. He was a proud and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and dear friend who will be greatly missed by many. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Jackie Ickes; daughters, Paula Nulty, Erica Nulty and Kimberly (Tyler Melendez) Ickes, mother Janet Ickes. Steve also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends. In his free time, he had a passion for hunting, fishing, and racing. He was a devout Nascar fan. Steve proudly devoted 43 years to BWXT. He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Ickes; and brother, Jeff Ickes. Visitation will be on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11 a.m., also at the Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved