McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
37940 Euclid Ave.
Willoughby, OH
Resources
Steve F. Kerman Obituary
Funeral Mass for Steve F. Kerman, 87, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Mr. Kerman passed away Nov. 14, 2019. He was born April 16, 1932, in Cleveland. Mr. Kerman served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby and a true handyman, who enjoyed working with his hands. He had worked as chief of security at Lubrizol in Wickliffe for 34 years. Survivors are his wife of 65 years, Paula (nee Kennis) Kerman; sons, Brian (Denise) Kerman, Keith (Janet) Kerman, Kevin (Gina) Kerman, and Brent (Caren) Kerman; daughter, Kim (Steve) Scowary; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Ed (Eve) Kerman; and sister-in-law, Andrea (Joe) Rodriguez. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Steve F. and Anna (nee Klacik) Kerman; siblings, Joe (Gloria) Kerman and Bob Kerman; and sister-in-law, Louise (Tom) Klimas. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. The family suggests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019
