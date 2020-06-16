Steve Fromhercz, age 94, of Chester Township, passed away on June 15th, 2020 at Maplewood of Chardon Assisted Living. He was born on October 23, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Elizabeth (nee Plith) and Orban.Steve was extremely proud of and lived unselfishly for his family. He took an active role in his children’s development. He had a strong work ethic and an excellent business acumen starting and guiding numerous successful businesses.He was a graduate of East Tech High School class of 1943 and served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. Following his service to his country he was employed as the Chief Tool & Die Engineer at Perfection Stove/Hupp Corp/White Consolidated Industries and retired after 44 years.Steve was proud of his Hungarian Heritage. During his retirement he volunteered at St. Elizabeth’s Church on Buckeye Road as part of the clean-up crew. He served as President of the Alumni Association for several years. He continued his volunteer efforts at St. Anselm’s Church as a server and where needed. He was a devout Catholic and attended daily mass until his illness. He thoroughly enjoyed working in his yard providing a beautiful environment for his appreciative spouse.He was preceded in death by his siblings, Joe (Mary), Betty (Fred) Farkas, Mary (Joe) Lendvay and baby sister Eva.Steve is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy; his four children, Christine (Rick) Dowling, Cathleen Wilson, Stephen (Carole), and Elizabeth (Joseph) Virginia; grandchildren, Robert Napier(Marla), Joseph Dowling and Jessica (Ko) Kawazoe; and great-grandchildren, Robert, Margaret, and John Napier.Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 4-8pm on Thursday, June 18th, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am on Friday June 19th, 2020 at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 12969 Chillicothe Road Chesterland. Interment All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Steve’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 74924, Cleveland, OH, 44194-4924.Social distancing will be observed at both visitation and mass. Visitors are asked to bring and wear a mask. During visitation we will only invite in a certain number of guests at a time for everyone’s protection. You may experience a wait time to enter the funeral home.Online video tribute and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.