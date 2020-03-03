Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Knollwood Cemetery
Mayfield Heights, OH
Steve J. Raab

Steve J. Raab Obituary
Graveside service for Steve J Raab of South Euclid will be 11 am Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Heights.Mr. Raab passed away February 26 at Manor Care in Willoughby.He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia (nee Ventresca); four brothers and a sister. He was a member of the Soaring Society of America Cleveland Chapter for over 50 years and also the owner of Ohio Cam and Tool in Euclid.Arrangements by Vitantonio-Previte Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
