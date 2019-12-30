|
Steve Mike Gornichec, 61, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home. He was born October 7, 1958 in Cleveland, the son of Frank and Marguerite (Buehner) Gornichec, and had been a lifelong resident of Lake County. A graduate of Mentor High School, he worked as a tool and die maker for Kringle Tool Shop in Eastlake. Mostly a workaholic, he enjoyed sports and was a Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavs fan, as well as cheering for the Green Bay Packers. He also liked being out on his boat fishing in his spare time. His survivors include his daughter, Emma of Ashtabula; 11 siblings, Robert, Ronald, Richard, Roy, Lori Ann, Thomas, Marguerite, Theresa, Renee, Cynthia, and Sharon; and 24 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 West Prospect Road, Ashtabula. Online obituary and condolences at www.ducro.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020