Steven J. Tamburro, beloved son of John A. and Marian J. (nee Recchi) Tamburro (both deceased); loving brother of Barbara Dover (deceased); dear nephew, cousin and friend of many. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather for Mass of Christian burial 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick, OH 44095 where friends may call from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Online guestbook at www.FiorittoFamily.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020