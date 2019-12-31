Home

Fioritto Funeral Service
5236 Mayfield Rd
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(440) 442-5900
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Church
32114 Vine Street
Willowick, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Church
32114 Vine Street
Willowick, OH
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
All Souls Cemetery
10366 Chardon Road
Chardon, OH
View Map
Steven J. Tamburro

Steven J. Tamburro Obituary
Steven J. Tamburro, beloved son of John A. and Marian J. (nee Recchi) Tamburro (both deceased); loving brother of Barbara Dover (deceased); dear nephew, cousin and friend of many. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather for Mass of Christian burial 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick, OH 44095 where friends may call from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Online guestbook at www.FiorittoFamily.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
