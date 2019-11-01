News-Herald Obituaries
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road
Concord Township, OH
View Map
Steven K. Walters


1958 - 2019
Steven K. Walters Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Steven K. Walters, 60, of Concord Township, will be 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township, Ohio. Friends will be received 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5th at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Steven was born July 14, 1958 in Kane, Pennsylvania, to Merle and Patricia (Gibson) Walters. He passed away October 30, 2019 in Concord Township. Steven received his bachelor's from Clarion University and his master's from Baldwin-Wallace University. He worked technical support for ABB Inc. (formerly Bailey Controls) for many years. He was a member of St. Gabriel Parish. He enjoyed bowling, genealogy, coin collection, and cheering on the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. Steven is survived by his wife, Jean (Neider) Walters; son, Thomas Walters; daughter, Georgia Walters; brother, Charles Walters; and sister, Pamela Shiley. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to The “Fight Colorectal Cancer” group. https://fightcolorectalcancer.org/.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
