Steven M. Takacs D.O., age 60, of Newbury Twp. Beloved husband of Maria (nee Puccio) for 32 years; loving father of Maggie (Kevin) Knight, Steven, and Dan; dearest grandfather of Ellie; cherished son of Michael J. (deceased) and Margaret (nee Antal) Takacs; dear brother of Michael; treasured son-in-law of the late Ilario and Anna Puccio. Veteran, U.S. Army Reserves. Steve passed away in his home in Newbury on Saturday after a six-month battle with ALS. He was surrounded by his family and friends, and his beloved dog, Gem. He was accompanied into heaven by the hymns of the sisters of Christ the Bridegroom Monastery. Steve graduated from Ohio University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1986 and spent nearly thirty years caring for the residents of Geauga County at his office, Newbury Family Practice. He was an active supporter of local organizations and events, especially Newbury and NDCL sports and Geauga County 4-H. Steve was also an avid gardener and loved being outdoors with his family. As a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, Steve was an ardent supporter of U.S. Military veterans. A military burial will be observed. Friends will be received at the St. John Funeral Home, 16381 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306), Chagrin Falls, 44023 (2.5 miles North of Rt. 422), Thursday, June 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, June 26 from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. where social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. The family requests that masks be worn during calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, June 27, at St. Helen Church, Newbury at 10:30 a.m., with Father Jay McPhillips officiating. (Please meet at church). Burial will follow at Munn Cemetery, Newbury Twp.