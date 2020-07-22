Steven Paul Schuldt, age 69 of Painesville, died on July 17, 2020 at TriPoint Medical Center. He was born on January 10, 1951 in Ames, Iowa to the late Paul and Esther Schuldt. Steve attended Mentor High School and brought home the first State Championship for Mentor in wrestling. He was also on the State Championship Football Team in 1969. Steve earned his Bachelor degree from Brown University and his Juris Doctorate from Case Western Reserve University. Steve had been an active member of Hope Ridge United Methodist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, reading, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Kim Schuldt, Karly (Jeremy) Messimer, and Trevor (Tasia) Schuldt; grandchildren, Elliot and Ethan Messimer; sister, Linda (John) Clayton; niece, Erin; nephew, Eric and their families; cousins, Marveen, Jerry, Marian, and Thea; and his lifelong best friend, Mike Hoose.Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net