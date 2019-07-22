|
Steven T. Puro, age 53, of Wickliffe, passed away July 20, 2019, he was born in Cleveland, on March 26, 1966.He was a loving and generous son, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Steven enjoyed spending time with his family. He always had a positive outlook on life. In his free time, Steve enjoyed listening to Classic Rock and his nephews’ bands. He was also an avid Cleveland sports fan.Steve is survived by his father, Edward Puro; sister, Linda (David) Clark; brother, John (Dennice) Puro; nephews, Jason Clark, Brandon Clark, David Clark, John Puro; great-nephew, Cosmo; and great-nieces, Lillian and Harper.He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Puro, and his brother, Michael Puro.Visitation will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on July 27, 2019