Steven S. Giegerich, age 50, passed away April 25, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1969 in Euclid, OH.Steven was the beloved son of Laurence L. and Patricia A. (nee Siciliano) Giegerich; dearest brother of Glen (Stella) Giegerich, Gregory J. (Kelly) Giegerich and Laurence D. (Patricia) Giegerich; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. (Social Distancing Guidelines Will Be In Place). Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Fairview Memorial Park in Madison.Donations may be made in Steven’s memory to the Rose-Mary Center 2346 West 14th St., Cleveland, OH 44113.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 27, 2020