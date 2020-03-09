|
|
Funeral Services for Stewart Lester, age 93, will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Painesville Baptist Church, 140 Park Road, Painesville Township, OH. Friends will be received 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11th at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH. Mr. Lester was born August 11, 1926 in Grundy, Virginia to David and Betsy (Rowe) Lester, and passed away March 9, 2020 in Painesville. Stewart served in the United States Army as a Tech Sargent during the occupation in Germany. He enjoyed travelling and helping his son with his business. Stewart was a member of Painesville Baptist Church and was employed by Lester’s Sohio. He is survived by his daughter, Denise Lester; sons, Greg (Cheryl) Lester and Larry (Robin) Lester; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Stewart was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Lester; and his parents. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stewart’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P. O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2020