Stirling Wilson, age 65, of Cleveland, passed away surrounded by family, friends and faithful companion, Brutus on June 13, 2020. He was born on Aug. 20, 1954 in Cleveland to George and the late Elma (Grimes) Wilson.Stirling was a 1972 graduate of Euclid High School. He was in sales management for many years. He was in the musician’s union. He trained under Charlie Wilcoxson as a drummer. Stirling was an accomplished musician nationally and internationally and was a great teacher and mentor to the success of many young and up and coming musicians. He was an avid golfer. He played hockey and was a youth hockey coach. He was a loving husband, son, grandson, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. He will be greatly missed.Stirling is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Veronica Love; brothers, Steve (Mary) and Scott Wilson; nieces and nephews, Scott Wilson, Nicole (Ken) Riebe, Mariah Wilson, Stephen (Amanda) Wilson and Lindsay Wilson; brothers-in-law, John “Chuck”, Robert and Edward Love.Visitation will be June 20, 2020, Saturday 1 - 5 pm at Monreal Srnick Funerals and Cremations.Services will be immediately following at 5 pm at Monreal Srnick Funerals and Cremations, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.