Stuart "Stu" Smith
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stuart “Stu” Smith, age 67, of Roaming Shores, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born December 28, 1952 in Madison, the son of Robert and Althea “Sis” (Clark) Smith. He married Vickie Copeland in Perry, 45 years ago.Stu was a 1971 graduate of Madison High School. He had a love for tennis and coached at Edgewood High School. He was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed playing poker.A retired Lab Technician Stu also enjoyed working as a substitute teacher.When the lockdown took hold of the area, he had a newfound appreciation for Marble Racing.He is survived by his wife, Vickie; daughter, Talana Beverly (Emily) Smith; grandchildren: Maddie, Lain, Ezra, Kayla, Karli, Kyra, Michael, Scottie, and Shiann; great-grandchildren: Farrah, Aralynn, Jax and Kali.He was preceded in death by his son, Justin Robert Smith and daughter-in-law, Christina; and his parents.A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved