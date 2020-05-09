Stuart “Stu” Smith, age 67, of Roaming Shores, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born December 28, 1952 in Madison, the son of Robert and Althea “Sis” (Clark) Smith. He married Vickie Copeland in Perry, 45 years ago.Stu was a 1971 graduate of Madison High School. He had a love for tennis and coached at Edgewood High School. He was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed playing poker.A retired Lab Technician Stu also enjoyed working as a substitute teacher.When the lockdown took hold of the area, he had a newfound appreciation for Marble Racing.He is survived by his wife, Vickie; daughter, Talana Beverly (Emily) Smith; grandchildren: Maddie, Lain, Ezra, Kayla, Karli, Kyra, Michael, Scottie, and Shiann; great-grandchildren: Farrah, Aralynn, Jax and Kali.He was preceded in death by his son, Justin Robert Smith and daughter-in-law, Christina; and his parents.A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 9 to May 10, 2020.