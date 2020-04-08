|
|
Memorial Service for Stuart W. Irvine, age 69, of Eastlake will be held at a later date. Stuart was born on January 14, 1951, in Euclid, to the late Edward and JoAnne (nee Albrecht) Irvine and passed away on April 8, 2020. Stuart was a U.S. Army Veteran and recently retired after 40 years of employment at Sifco Industries. He had a passion for tall ships and was an expert on their rigging. He spent much of his time building wooden model ships from scratch. He loved playing guitar, spoiling his grandkids and always put family first. Stuart is the loving father of Stuart W. Irvine, Jr. and Rebecca (Jon) Ciccozzi; cherished grandfather of Ellasyn and Gwen; proud brother of Mickey Irvine, Todd (Jan) Irvine, Joanne (Tim, deceased) McGee, Joyce (Jim) Ficere, and Garth (Marilyn) Irvine; many nieces and nephews; former spouse Kim Alpeza. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, please visit www.jakubs.com to share a remembrance on Stuart’s memory wall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in care of University Hospitals Institutional Relations & Development, P.O. Box 94554, Cleveland, OH 44101-4554. Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 9, 2020