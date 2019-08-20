|
Sue A. Janowitz (nee Elconin), age 77, of Willowick, passed away after valiant battle against cancer, while sustaining her spirit and humor, on August 15, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, on October 11, 1941, to the late Victor and Rosella Elconin. Sue’s charm and sense of humor left lasting impressions on all the lives she touched, and she will be missed by many. She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother and dear friend. The family would like to express deep gratitude to the Hospice of the Western Reserve as well as the Cleveland Clinic for the wonderful care Mom received with her illness. Sue is survived by her son, Michael (Julie) Janowitz; and grandchildren, Michael E. “Zoey” Janowitz and Victoria E. Janowitz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Janowicz. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Funeral Service to be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at noon. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Sue can be made to the National Marfan Foundation or Lake County Humane Society.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 21, 2019