Sue B. Wood, (nee Smith), passed away May 24, 2020 in Geneva, Ohio. She was born in Bay Village, OH, September 28, 1946 to Phyllis J. (Leland) and Thurman L. Smith. She attended South Euclid/Lyndhurst schools, but graduated from Wickliffe High School in 1964. Sue married Harold B. Wood, Jr. on April 24, 1964 at Willoughby Hills Methodist Church.She worked at various jobs throughout her life, including a switchboard operator and ski chalet model at Halle’s in Severance Center. She worked the longest as a Cleveland Plain Dealer and News Herald motor route carrier in the Perry/Madison area for 23 years. She had endless passion for her family, genealogy and fishing.Sue is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Tom) Buehner; sons, Alan (Melinda) Wood, Russell (Anna) Wood, Steven Wood; brothers, Bruce (Cindy) Smith, Terrence Smith, Ralph (Kathy) Smith; grandchildren, Ryan (Liz), Daniel (Rebecca) Buehner, James and Christopher Wood; step-grandchildren, Jesse (Erin) Wood-Rozell, Blake & Jake Wood, Meghan & Logan Woodside; great-grandchildren, Noah, Aiden, Mia and Alexander Buehner; and step-great-grandchildren, Josiah, Elijah, and Adelia.Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Harold of 35 years; parents; and step-granddaughter, Heather Rozell. Immediate family visitation will be 4-6pm, Monday, June 1, 2020 at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St Madison Ohio 44057. Those in attendance are strongly encouraged to follow current pandemic guidelines for Covid 19, wear masks, and keep social distance. Funeral Personnel will assist with entry. A graveside service will be at Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Heights, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12 pm and officiated by Pastor Mike Cole of Perry First Baptist Church.Together for Eternity at last.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald from May 28 to May 29, 2020.