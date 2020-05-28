Sue B. (Smith) Wood
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue B. Wood, (nee Smith), passed away May 24, 2020 in Geneva, Ohio. She was born in Bay Village, OH, September 28, 1946 to Phyllis J. (Leland) and Thurman L. Smith. She attended South Euclid/Lyndhurst schools, but graduated from Wickliffe High School in 1964. Sue married Harold B. Wood, Jr. on April 24, 1964 at Willoughby Hills Methodist Church.She worked at various jobs throughout her life, including a switchboard operator and ski chalet model at Halle’s in Severance Center. She worked the longest as a Cleveland Plain Dealer and News Herald motor route carrier in the Perry/Madison area for 23 years. She had endless passion for her family, genealogy and fishing.Sue is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Tom) Buehner; sons, Alan (Melinda) Wood, Russell (Anna) Wood, Steven Wood; brothers, Bruce (Cindy) Smith, Terrence Smith, Ralph (Kathy) Smith; grandchildren, Ryan (Liz), Daniel (Rebecca) Buehner, James and Christopher Wood; step-grandchildren, Jesse (Erin) Wood-Rozell, Blake & Jake Wood, Meghan & Logan Woodside; great-grandchildren, Noah, Aiden, Mia and Alexander Buehner; and step-great-grandchildren, Josiah, Elijah, and Adelia.Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Harold of 35 years; parents; and step-granddaughter, Heather Rozell. Immediate family visitation will be 4-6pm, Monday, June 1, 2020 at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St Madison Ohio 44057. Those in attendance are strongly encouraged to follow current pandemic guidelines for Covid 19, wear masks, and keep social distance. Funeral Personnel will assist with entry. A graveside service will be at Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Heights, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12 pm and officiated by Pastor Mike Cole of Perry First Baptist Church.Together for Eternity at last.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Knollwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved