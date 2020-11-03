Sue E. Pavella, age 72 of Burton, passed away Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020 at UH Geauga Medical Center. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 25, 1948, daughter of the late Maurice and Emma Jo (Sanders) Kelly. She grew up in southern Ohio and moved to Geauga County later, where she met Thomas Pavella. They were married 43 years and lived in Munson before he died in 2014. She loved going to the Geauga County Fair and was a 4-H Advisor for the Auburn Swine Club. She loved her Hallmark movies, collecting ceramic pigs and doing crafts with her husband Tom. She was a Brown’s fan who enjoyed winning league championships with her fantasy football teams. She made the best homemade noodles for family gatherings; which she cherished as her biggest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.Sue is survived by her children, Kelly (John) Mabe, Dennis (Cheri), Greg, Owen (Nicole), five grandchildren, Rachel, Patricia, Natalie, Bryce, Julia, four great grandchildren and her sister Carol ((John) Doster. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; parents; a son, Joseph; and a daughter, Laurie.A Graveside Service will be held for family only at 11:00 A.M. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery, 13480 Auburn Rd. in Munson Township, Ohio. To ensure the safety of all attendees, the family requests that everyone wears recommended masks. Sly Family Funeral Home assisted family with arrangements. Memories and condolence may be shared at www.slyffh.com