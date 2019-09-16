Home

Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Sue E. (Mominey) Schroeder


1950 - 2019
Sue E. (Mominey) Schroeder Obituary
Private graveside services were held for Sue E. (Mominey) Schroeder, 68, of Willoughby. Sue passed away peacefully September 14, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born December 20, 1950 in Cleveland, Sue has lived in Willoughby her entire life. Sue was a retired bus driver for the Willoughby-Eastlake School System. She enjoyed gardening, watching NBA basketball, and most of all, watching her grandsons' sporting activities. Survivors include her children, Donna Schroeder and Ed (Julie) Schroeder; grandchildren, Tommy and Andrew Schrenk; siblings, Ray Mominey, Arlene (Hank) Justice, Dave Mominey, Charles Mominey, Larry (Kathy) Mominey, Jim (Diane) Mominey, Roger (Lynn) Mominey, and Charlene (Ralph) Fellows. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Dorothee (Bannerman) Mominey. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
