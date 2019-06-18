|
Sue Jane Walbeck (nee Palmer), age 77, of Mentor, peacefully passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. She was born September 23, 1941, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the late Edward and Helen Palmer. Sue loved spending time with her husband at their cabin in Pennsylvania. She also loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. She will be most remembered by her fabulous sense of humor. Sue was the loving wife of the late Edward Walbeck Sr.; loving mother of Edward Walbeck Jr., Sheryl (Michael) Null, and the late Brian Walbeck; beloved grandmother of Dionna and Stephany Walbeck, Brian and Jeremy Walbeck, Madelyn and Addison Null; great-grandmother of Hailee; sister of Jerry Palmer and the late Jack, Bob and Bill Palmer, Frances Quinn, and Shirley Province; a wonderful aunt to many; dear lifelong friend of Jean Brass and Judy Honess. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial at Mentor Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on June 20, 2019