1/1
Susan A. Dominish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan A. Dominish, 80, of Grand River, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital, Mayfield. She was born April 28, 1940, in Painesville, Ohio, to the late Hiram and Clara Laird. Susan “Susie” found great joy in her family and friends. She loved to shop, cook, golf, and spend the winter in Florida, where she and her late husband enjoyed many winters. Survivors include her children, Cherise Stabler, Cynthia (Michael R.) Onderisin, Gene “Deaner” (Deborah) Dominish and Cristen (Dr. Brian) Kane; special niece, Allison (fiancé, Tim Bleich) Leone; grandchildren, Joseph (Jackie) Gregory, Heidi (Zach Sanctis) Onderisin, Anna (RJ Patterson) Onderisin, Nicole (Kenny) Pengal, Katie (fiancé, Bryan Fox) Dominish, Susan Dominish, Nicholas (fiancée, Meghan Anderson) Kane, Colin Kane, and Cory (fiancée, Alaina Osborn) Zupancic; great-grandchildren, Katy Sue and Matthew Gregory and Karson and Kaiden Kane; and dog and faithful companion, Cookie. Preceding Susan in death is her husband of 60 years, Eugene “Gene” Dominish. Private family services were held at Riverside Cemetery, Painesville. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Contributions may be made in memory of Susan to Lake Humane Society 7564-E Tyler Boulevard, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved