Susan A. Dominish, 80, of Grand River, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital, Mayfield. She was born April 28, 1940, in Painesville, Ohio, to the late Hiram and Clara Laird. Susan "Susie" found great joy in her family and friends. She loved to shop, cook, golf, and spend the winter in Florida, where she and her late husband enjoyed many winters. Survivors include her children, Cherise Stabler, Cynthia (Michael R.) Onderisin, Gene "Deaner" (Deborah) Dominish and Cristen (Dr. Brian) Kane; special niece, Allison (fiancé, Tim Bleich) Leone; grandchildren, Joseph (Jackie) Gregory, Heidi (Zach Sanctis) Onderisin, Anna (RJ Patterson) Onderisin, Nicole (Kenny) Pengal, Katie (fiancé, Bryan Fox) Dominish, Susan Dominish, Nicholas (fiancée, Meghan Anderson) Kane, Colin Kane, and Cory (fiancée, Alaina Osborn) Zupancic; great-grandchildren, Katy Sue and Matthew Gregory and Karson and Kaiden Kane; and dog and faithful companion, Cookie. Preceding Susan in death is her husband of 60 years, Eugene "Gene" Dominish. Private family services were held at Riverside Cemetery, Painesville. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Contributions may be made in memory of Susan to Lake Humane Society 7564-E Tyler Boulevard, Mentor, Ohio 44060.
.