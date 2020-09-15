Mass of Christian Burial for Susan A. Iacobucci (nee Trivisonno), age 81, of Wickliffe, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Iacobucci passed away September 13, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1938, to the late John and Theresa (nee Fatica) Trivisonno in Cleveland, OH.Susan was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, the Wickliffe Italian-American Club Ladies' Auxiliary for many years, Willowick Senior Center Ceramics Class, Brush High School Class of 1956 Dinner Group and QCA.She loved ceramics, reading, playing Candy Crush, a special devotion to St. Jude, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren who were the love of her life.Susan was the dearest mother of Debbie (Tom) Tripepi and David (Wendy) Iacobucci; dearest mother-in-law of Carol Iacobucci; devoted grandmother of Daniel (Lisa N.), Timothy, Steven, Caitlin, Thomas, Christian and Collin; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews; dear cousin to many.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elmo Iacobucci; her son, Tommy Iacobucci; and her brother, Donald Trivisonno.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. (Masks Required with Social Distancing and Occupancy Limits). Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Susan's memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. BOX 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.To leave condolences for the family, please visit: