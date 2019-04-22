Home

Susan D. Corbett Obituary
Susan D. Corbett, 71, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.She was born on May 18, 1947, in Washington, Pennsylvania, to the late Richard B. Dimmack and Betty Jane Lowry Dimmack. Along with her parents, Sue is preceded in passing by her nephews, Richie and Jimmy Dimmack. Sue had a heart of gold and a knack for playing bridge. Her skill and love for the game led Sue to participate at two bridge clubs, was a director at 544 Bridge Center, the Sectional Bridge Chairperson, and gave lessons in her free time. Sue achieved the distinction of Life Master in 1986 in the American Contract Bridge League and was still actively playing Duplicate Bridge prior to her passing.Left to cherish Sue’s memory are her children, Erin Corbett Peleo, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina and Jeff Corbett and his wife, Liesl, of Lincoln, Nebraska; her beloved grandchildren, Copeland and Minor; brothers, Rick Dimmack and David Dimmack and his wife, Martha; nieces and nephews, Zach, Holly, Cooper, Ella, Chris, and Terri; as well as many supportive friends, neighbors, and bridge partners.A Celebration of Sue’s life will be held in May in Pennsylvania.At the request of the family, memorial contributions in Sue’s name may respectfully be made in lieu of flowers to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.To view the full obituary, kindly visit:www.burroughsfh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
