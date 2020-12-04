1/1
Susan E. "Susie" Gridley
1964 - 2020
Susan E. “Susie” Gridley, 56, of Perry Twp., died November 24, 2020 at Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood after a brave fight with Multiple Myeloma. She was born March 12, 1964 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.Susie started her career as a Special Education Teacher for the Crestwood Local School District in Mantua, Ohio, and then for the Happy Day School in Ravenna, Ohio. Susie then held several positions for Progressive Insurance in Mayfield Village, Ohio before going back to her passion for teaching children at various schools in the Mentor Exempted Village School District as an Intervention Specialist for grades K-5. When Susie started getting sicker and needed to be free from as many germs as possible, she then went back to working for Progressive Insurance as a Centralized Support Representative/Loss Assigner Associate.Her hobbies were traveling all over the country with her husband, collecting shells on the beach, and reading her Bible. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Susie had an affection for teaching elementary school children, especially children with special needs. She also loved teaching children about the Bible, and ran several children’s ministry programs at various local churches.Survivors include her husband, Michael Gridley; sons, Jeffery Hamilton, Gregory (Sterling) Hamilton, Thomas Hamilton, and Noah Hamilton; grandchildren, Trevor, Sydney, Ryann, and Eryn; brother, Charles (Jenny) Bulick; sister, Judy (Ted) Lakeberg; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.She was preceded in death by parents, Ruth and Charles Bulick.Private family services with interment in Perry Cemetery were held in memory of Susie.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Dr., Suite 206, North Hollywood, California 91607-3421.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
