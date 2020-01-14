|
Susan G. “Suzy Q” Mascaro (nee Phillis) age 62, of Euclid, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1957 in Cleveland, OH.She loved bartending and was an avid animal lover.Susan is survived by her daughter Nichole Johnston and her three grandchildren, Brittany Grady, Aubrey and Tommy Jr. Zulijani; her sister Sherry (Ron) Hoerl and brother Charles (Francine) Phillis and many nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John Mascaro and parents Betty (nee Whitehead) and Charles Phillis.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at BG's Old World Tavern 661 East 185th St., Euclid, OH 44119 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020