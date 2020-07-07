We are heartbroken to inform you of the passing of Susan J. Floyd, 64, of Waite Hill. She regained her independence on July 4, 2020. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Phillips; and the love of her life, Edward J. Floyd. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Phillips; sister, Diana (Harry Gianakis) Phillips; son, Byron (Amy) Floyd; daughter, Ashley (Eric) Olson; grandsons, Byron Eddy Floyd and Brennen Mansell. Susan was a warrior who defied the odds. She battled two brain tumors in her early 20’s, the effects of radiation treatment, and cancer for 40 years. “She and our Dad gave us an amazing life with so many laughs and endless love.” The last ten years had been tough on her body and the last five had completely taken away her quality of life. “We are devastated that she is no longer with us, but hold onto the thoughts of her finding her voice and legs again and being reunited with her one true love, Eddy. We know you will be dancing to the oldies and singing your favorite songs. Say hi to Daddy, Papa and everyone else up there. We love you Susie Q!” “Little darling, it's been a long cold lonely winter. Little darling, it feels like years since it's been here. Here comes the sun. Here comes the sun, and I say It's all right.” The family will be having a private memorial. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. Condolences can be sent to the family at 8705 Rosebud Drive, Mentor, OH 44060, or online at: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.