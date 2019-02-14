|
Private services were held for Susan J. (nee Tausch) Layman, 71, of Painesville. Mrs. Layman passed away Feb. 11, 2019, at Altercare of Mentor. Born April 5, 1947, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for the past 50 years. Susan was devoted to her family and enjoyed spoiling her many pets. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Layman; loving mother of Shannon D. (Frank) Mangano and Heath E. (Sarah) Gromek; cherished grandmother of Karly Mangano, Karissa Mangano, Kayla Gromek, and Kathryn Gromek. She was preceeded in death by her parents E. Fred and Ruth Tausch. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes of Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 17, 2019