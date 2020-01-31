|
|
Funeral Mass for Susan J. (nee Tigue) Maver, 81, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Fr. Michael Troha will officiate the Mass. Mrs. Maver passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, and had been a lifetime Lake County resident. Susan was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, where she was also a former member of the choir. She was an administrative assistant for the Willoughby Fire Department for over 28 years, served as secretary for Cleveland Metro ASA Softball, was a member of the International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP), loved traveling and enjoyed reading. Susan was the beloved wife of 56 years to Robert E. Maver Sr.; loving mother of Robert E. (Lisa) Maver Jr., Stephanie E. Maver, and Alexandra J. “Sandy” Maver; cherished grandmother of Rachel and Natalie; sister of Mary Ellen (Ray) Catania, John E. (Joan) Tigue, and William Tigue (Pam Marsh); and aunt of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose (nee Delsantro) Tigue; infant sister, Elizabeth Ann Tigue; and sister-in-law, Paulette Tigue. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name are suggested to the Immaculate Conception Endowment Fund or Sponsor-A-Student Program, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020