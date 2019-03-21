|
Susan K. Gibson, 74, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away peacefully March 19, 2019.Susan was a pioneer in the R.A.I.S.E. (Rescare) program and was deeply devoted to her caregiver of more than 25 years, Iris Wagner.She is survived by her longtime roommate, Lynda Lindner; sisters, Sally Harris and Mary (Mickie) Prescott; nieces and nephews, Sally Ingram, Jennifer Moore, Ann Ingram, Susan Furman, Tracy Stroud, Kimberly Weatherly, April Prescott, Robert Ingram, Christopher Gibson, Joseph Oligny and Ryan Prescott.Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Elizabeth (nee Badger) Gibson; and her brother, Thomas B. Gibson.Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street (Rt. 615, N. or Rt. 2), Mentor, with a Memorial Service at 4 p.m.Memorial donations may be made in Susan’s name to The Deepwood Foundation, 8121 Deepwood Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 24, 2019