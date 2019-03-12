Home

Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc. - Ashtabula
526 Prospect Road
Ashtabula, OH 44004
(440) 993-7271
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Saybrook United Methodist Church
7900 S. Depot Rd.
Ashtabula, OH
Susan Kay (Williams) Morse


Susan Kay (Williams) Morse


1950 - 2019
Susan Kay (Williams) Morse Obituary
Susan Kay (Williams) Morse passed away peacefully, March 9th, with her loving family by her side at the Lantern of Saybrook after a courageous 10-year battle against dementia.
She was born May 21, 1950, in Ashtabula, OH, daughter of Hugh and Arminta (Armstrong) Williams Gran. She graduated from Ashtabula High School in 1968 and married Charles K. (Chuck) Morse April 11, 1970.
She worked her entire career of 39 years at Western Reserve Telephone Company, and was known as “Assigning, Sue.” She retired in 2007.
Sue is survived by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Morse; her siblings, Robert (Bob) and Sarah Williams, of Wilmington, NC, Martha (Jack) Haluszka of Madison, OH, Barbara Laughlin, Ashtabula, Laura Gran, Ashtabula; step-siblings, Carl (Debbie) Gran, NC, Paul (Darlene) Gran, Ashtabula, Barb (Donald) Depault, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepdad, Merle R. Gran; and niece, Deborah (Williams) Tredente.
A celebration of life for Susan will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Saybrook United Methodist Church, 7900 S. Depot Rd., Ashtabula, all are welcome. A private family service and burial of ashes will be in Edgewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to The Harbor Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 3083, Ashtabula, OH 44005-3083, envelopes will be available at the service.
The Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory and staff, Ashtabula, Jefferson, and Geneva are privileged to serve the Susan Morse family.
View obituary, express condolences, or light a candle at fleming-billman.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
