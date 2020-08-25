1/1
Susan Kyllikki Lehtonen
1923 - 2020
Susan Kyllikki Lehtonen, age 97 of Concord and previously of Painesville, died on August 22, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 14, 1923 in Isokyro, Finland to the late Jaakkob and Ksenija Mononen and had been in the United States since 1949. Susan was proud to have served with the Finnish Army during the Winter War between Finland and Russia. Kyllikki was a proud member of Lotta Svard, a voluntary auxiliary paramilitary organization for women, her mission was to process classified material while having an armed military guard at all times. Before her service she completed her studies at the School of Economics, Commerce and Weaving. Presently, many items that Susan sewed, knitted and weaved are on display along with her Loom, at the Finnish Heritage Museum in Fairport Harbor. She had been a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fairport Harbor and St Andrew's Lutheran Church in Lake Worth Florida. She was a loving homemaker. Susan is survived by her sons, John Lehtonen of Mentor, and Paul (Ruth) Lehtonen of Painesville; grandchildren, Michael Lehtonen, Scott Lehtonen, and Amy Moran; step-grandchildren, Jason Demshar and Sara Shepardson; and great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Alexis, and Jackson Moran. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Pauli; brother, Walter Mononen; sister, Sylvia Holson; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Lehtonen. A private service will be held.Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
