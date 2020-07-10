Susan M. Palker (Brummett), 59, of Port Orange, FL, and longtime resident of Willowick, OH, passed away July 1, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was born August 15, 1960, in Johnson City, Tennessee to Paul and Ethel Brummett (Peters). She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be profoundly missed by all of those who loved and adored her. She found deep purpose in caring for others. Her children and grandchildren brought her great joy. She had a heart of gold and kind-spirit. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, listening to music, and hosting family and friends. Susan is survived by her children, Jay Palker (Rachel), Jenna Layman (Dennis), Emily Carlile (Edward); grandchildren, Ryleigh, Gabby, Bella, Juliana, Cooper, Nathan, Judah, Eloise, and Palker, twin boys arriving August 2020; father, Paul Brummett; sister, Pamela Brandt (Ray), James Brummett (Nancy); nieces, nephews, and many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins in Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her husband and soulmate of 16 years, Paul; her mother, Ethel; brother, Sam; and beloved dog, Molly. Family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Halifax Port Orange Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Halifax Hospice for the exceptional care received by Susan during her time as a patient. Friends may call Saturday, July 18th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Eastlake Baptist Church, 35401 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095. Reverend Mark Hord will officiate a private family service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Upside of Downs of Northeast Ohio, 6533-B Brecksville Rd., Independence, OH 44131, or Camp Cheerful, 15000 Cheerful Lane, Strongsville, OH 44136.



