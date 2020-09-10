1/1
Susan M. Rimes
Susan M. (nee Hill) Rimes, 77, of Mentor, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her residence. Born Oct. 8, 1942, in Blackpool, England, she had been a resident of Lake County for more than 73 years, living in Painesville before moving to Mentor. Susan was a member of the Methodist Church, R.D.L.S. Church and Congregationalist Church. She truly believed that “charity comes from the heart,” and was very generous to family, friends and organizations both big and small, gave to various police and fire departments and was a supporter of the Kirtland Hills Fire Department. Susan loved life and enjoyed being with family and friends, loved throwing special events and parties, and always wanted people to enjoy life. She was also an avid reader and traveler, had a continuing thirst for knowledge, loved baking, enjoyed painting, doing ceramics, needlepoint and embroidery. She was the loving mother of Katherine E. “Kit” Branthoover; and cherished grandmother of Daniel A. Branthoover and Matthew E. Branthoover. Susan was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert C. Draper Jr.; second husband, William G. Rimes; and parents, Noel and Catherine Grace (nee Farmiloe) Hill. Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. Graveside services will be held 12 noon Monday, Sept. 21, at South Kirtland Cemetery, 10444 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland. (Family and friends are asked to please meet at the cemetery.) Contributions in her name are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
