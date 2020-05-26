Graveside services for Susan R. Durst, 63, of Mentor, will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at South Kirtland Cemetery, 10500 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland. The Rev. Adam L. Sorenson of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate at the service.Ms. Durst passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at West Medical Center in Willoughby.Born December 24, 1956 in Cleveland, she was a lifelong Mentor resident. She lived briefly in Texas, where she taught elementary school.She was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Willoughby, where she taught Sunday School and was active in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. Sue had a very kind heart and enjoyed working with children and spending time with animals, especially her dog, Josh.Susan also operated a dog grooming business for several years and served as a substitute teacher in the area. She was the office manager for the family plumbing and rental businesses.Survivors are her sister, Christine (Tim) Walsh; aunts, Claire Sonewald and Alice Durst and several cousins, nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Anita (Mailer) Durst.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, 37728 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH 44094 or the Lake County Dog Shelter, 2600 North Ridge Road, Painesville, OH 44077.