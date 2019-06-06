|
|
Susan Schaut, age 89, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Warrensville Heights. Susan, a homemaker, was born in Cleveland and had lived in Shaker Heights. Survivors are her children, Deborah Payne, Fr. Gregory F. Schaut, Mary Bentley (husband Steve), and Michael Schaut (wife Lisa); grandchildren, Andrea and Rachel Bentley, Nicholas and Zachary Schaut; and great-grandchildren, Ella and Gabi. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph W. Schaut. The Funeral Mass will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Altercare at St. Joseph Center, 4291 Richmond Rd., Warrensville Hts., OH 44122. Burial in All Souls Cemetery will be private. The family will receive friends at Altercare on Sunday, June 9 from 2 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Sue and Joe to St. Mary Seminary, 28700 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, OH 44092. Please sign Tribute Wall at: www.schultemahonmurphy.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 9, 2019