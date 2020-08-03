1/1
Susan T. Turk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan T. Turk (nee Schraff), age 67, beloved wife for 42 years of Andrew; loving mother of Theresa (husband Zachary Fela), Matthew (wife Lindsay), and Sharon Danielson (husband Scott); cherished daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (nee Olwill) Schraff; dearest sister of Christopher Schraff (wife Sue), Anne Fink (husband Donald Sr., deceased), Patricia Schraff (husband Jerome Micco), and Rita Schraff Hooper (husband John); dearest aunt of Seth Schraff (wife Courtney), Elizabeth Fink, Jamie Micco (husband Scott), Donald Fink Jr., Laura Micco (husband Colin), Mary Fink (husband Brian Hunt), Margaret Fink Albino (husband Nicholas), Christine Fink Lesniak (husband Jesse), Raymond Hooper, and the late Kenneth Hooper; dear great-aunt of many. Susan was born on July 27, 1953, in Cleveland and passed away peacefully at her home on July 31, 2020. She was a resident of Chesterland since 1986, formerly living in South Euclid and Millersville, MD. Susan grew up in Cleveland Heights, graduated from Regina High School in 1971, earned her associate degree at Cleveland State University. She received her Registered Nurse (RN) designation from St. Vincent Charity Hospital and worked for many years at Hillcrest Hospital and Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Susan loved gardening, music, and scuba diving. An artist at heart, Susan enjoyed art, photography, and visiting art museums. She enjoyed spending time in nature bird watching and loved all animals, especially cats. Susan will be remembered most as a warm, selfless, hardworking, and loyal caregiver who was devoted to her family. She and her witty sense of humor will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Susan to Catholic Charities (www.catholiccommunity.org/ways-to-give/donate). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Anselm Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Susan at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Friday 3 to 7 p.m. (Masks required, social distancing will be observed, and a limited number of people will be allowed in the chapel at a time). Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anselm Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Burial
All Souls Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
12811 Chillicothe Rd
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved