|
|
Susan Zeiger (nee Miheli), age 72, beloved wife for 42 years of James; loving mother of Cheryl Pietrafese (husband Brent) and step-mother of Steven (wife Victoria) and Robert; devoted grandmother of Brent and Lillian Pietrafese; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (nee Gregor) Miheli; dearest sister of Janet Pender (husband Larry), Joseph and Gregory Miheli (wife Heleace) and the late John Miheli; dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Susan was born on February 20, 1947 in Cleveland and passed away on November 8, 2019. She was a resident of Mentor for 41 years and a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Susan attended Euclid High School and graduated from Eastlake North High School. She worked as a home health aide for Around the Clock Health Care. Susan loved painting, stained glass and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered most as a loving woman who lived for her family and loved them very much. Susan will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to meet for the Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church, 5384 Wilson Mills Rd., Highland Hts. Cremation following by DeJohn Crematory. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Susan at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday 3 to 7 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 12, 2019