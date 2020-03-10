|
Susanna "Sue" Hostovich (nee Keba), age 97, beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Terry G. (wife Gail), Elona K. Brown (husband Marc), and the late Sandra S. Braud; devoted grandmother of Tammy Tucker (Adam), Candi Linkous (Dennis), Robert Braud (Espie), Stacy Brown, and David Brown (Alissa); and great-grandmother of Alex, Ryan, Elona, Sandra, and Brennon; preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters. Sue was born on June 18, 1922 in Peanut, PA, and passed away on March 9, 2020. She was a resident of Bainbridge for the past year and a half, prior to that, she lived in Kirtland for over 60 years. She was a home maker who was an active and founding member of St. Stephen Byzantine Church, where she was a member of the Choir and Jolly Travelers and Rosary Society. Taking trips with the Jolly Travelers, as well as painting and bowling were some of Sue’s most enjoyable hobbies; however, her enjoyment came from spending time with friends and family, picnics in the back yard, or getting together for all holidays. Friends and family will mostly remember Sue as being a great mother, as she was gentle and caring toward everyone. She would go out of her way for anyone in need. Described as selfless, social, funny, and devoted to her family and faith, Sue will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Sue to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Divine Liturgy Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Resurrection Byzantine Catholic Parish at St. Steven Church, 532 Lloyd Rd., Euclid, OH 44132. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Arrangements by the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 13, 2020