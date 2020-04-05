Home

Suzanne Dye Fralic was born November 17, 1942 in Conneaut, OH and passed away March 31, 2020 in Hudson, OH. Suzanne graduated in 1960 from Conneaut High School. She then earned her teaching degree from Ohio Northern University in 1963 and taught English and History at Moody Junior High School in Bedford, OH. On June 12, 1965, she married her high school sweetheart, H. Jay Fralic. After having children, Suzanne stayed home to raise them and manage the household, and later became self-employed as a painting contractor. She enjoyed reading, playing golf, doing home improvement projects, and spending time at her cottage on Lake Erie.Suzanne is survived by Her Son, Paul W. Fralic (Jennifer) of Worthington, OH; her daughter, Nancy M. Burton (Wes) of Rock Hill, SC; four grandsons: Jay Wesley Fralic, Matthew Elliott (Matt) Fralic, John Wesley (Jack) Burton, and Charles McIntosh (Charlie) Burton. She is also survived by her sister, Sara Foster and many loving and loyal friends.She was predeceased by her husband, her sister, Grace McDonald, and her parents, George A. Dye, and Grace McIntosh Dye.A service to celebrate Suzanne will be held at a later date at Marcy Funeral home in Conneaut, OH, announcement to follow.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
