Services for Suzanne M. (Bean) Harig, 87, of Willoughby, will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Dr. Hazel E. Partington of Willoughby United Methodist Church will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the funeral home.Mrs. Harig passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at her home. Born September 3, 1931 in Akron she has lived in Willoughby for the past 58 years. She was a member of Willoughby United Methodist Church. Mom will be remembered for her sense of humor that remained with her until the end and the joy that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her.Survivors are her children: Gregory (James McPeak) Harig, Dale (Laura) Harig, Jeffrey (Melodye) Harig, Debby Fishman, Terry (Jeri) Harig, Michael Harig and Phyllis Harig; grandchildren: Justin, Stephanie (Michael), Christopher (Kristina), Amanda and Andrew; great-grandchildren: A.J., Jordyn, Vera, Madisyn and Peter, and niece, Patricia (Matt) Cristino.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Harig on January 18, 1987 and her daughter, Leslie Harig on October 6, 2018. Her parents, Leonard and Marie Bean; daughter-in-law, Cindy Harig; son-in-law, Harvey Fishman; sister, Phyllis Bean; brother, Jack Bean and niece, Carol Buza are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery following the service on Wednesday. The family also wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff and caregivers from Heartland Hospice, especially Gloria and Debbie and her home care giver, Anne.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Boulevard, Unit E, Mentor, Ohio 44060.
Published in News-Herald on June 30, 2019