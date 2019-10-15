News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Behm Family Funeral Home
175 S. Broadway
Geneva, OH 44041
440 466-4324
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Novak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne M. (Hilston) Novak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne M. (Hilston) Novak Obituary
Suzanne M. (Hilston) Novak, age 70 of Perry, OH passed away October 13, 2019 at University Hospital in Cleveland surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Painesville, OH to Martin and Bernice “Webster” Hilston on January 13, 1949. She married Deacon Andrew Novak on August 3, 1968 in Painesville.Over her 51 years of marriage to Andy, Suzanne was a supportive deacon’s wife. She never hesitated to assist in ministry. She helped with pre-Cana and also was an active participant with the bereavement ministry and PSR. She was always helpful and was a friend to all! She also loved to travel and their most loved family trips were to a favorite destination, Walt Disney World. But above all her greatest joy in life was her family and being with her grandchildren. Suzanne leaves behind her husband, Andrew; children, Natalie (Nick) Stanek and Polly (Charlie) Sullivan; grandchildren, Bethany Boyd, Jillian Boyd, Megan Sullivan, John Sullivan, Jared Stanek and Riley Stanek; and sisters, Marlene (James) Markey and Lynette (Robert) Whitehouse. She was preceded in death by her parents.Friends will be received 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home 175 South Broadway, Geneva, OH 44041. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Cyprian’s Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Rd, Perry, OH 44081 with a visitation to take place 10 to 11 a.m. before the service. Final Resting Place will be Riverside Cemetery in Painesville.Online obituary and guest book at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Behm Family Funeral Home
Download Now