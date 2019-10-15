|
Suzanne M. (Hilston) Novak, age 70 of Perry, OH passed away October 13, 2019 at University Hospital in Cleveland surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Painesville, OH to Martin and Bernice “Webster” Hilston on January 13, 1949. She married Deacon Andrew Novak on August 3, 1968 in Painesville.Over her 51 years of marriage to Andy, Suzanne was a supportive deacon’s wife. She never hesitated to assist in ministry. She helped with pre-Cana and also was an active participant with the bereavement ministry and PSR. She was always helpful and was a friend to all! She also loved to travel and their most loved family trips were to a favorite destination, Walt Disney World. But above all her greatest joy in life was her family and being with her grandchildren. Suzanne leaves behind her husband, Andrew; children, Natalie (Nick) Stanek and Polly (Charlie) Sullivan; grandchildren, Bethany Boyd, Jillian Boyd, Megan Sullivan, John Sullivan, Jared Stanek and Riley Stanek; and sisters, Marlene (James) Markey and Lynette (Robert) Whitehouse. She was preceded in death by her parents.Friends will be received 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home 175 South Broadway, Geneva, OH 44041. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Cyprian’s Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Rd, Perry, OH 44081 with a visitation to take place 10 to 11 a.m. before the service. Final Resting Place will be Riverside Cemetery in Painesville.Online obituary and guest book at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019