Suzanne M. Smith, age 74 of Madison passed away July 20, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital surrounded by her family. Born June 17, 1946 in Lakewood to Nathan and Marie (nee: Miltner) Fisher, she had been a longtime area resident.Sue was a preschool teacher for many years with Stepping Stones Preschool and worked most recently with Crossroads Early Childhood Services. Sue married Roy “Sarge” Smith on Oct. 5, 1966 in Lakewood.She is survived by her husband, Sarge of Madison; sons: Gavin (Jennifer) of Fairview Park, Jeff of Madison, Kyle of Madison & Chad of Madison; grandchildren: Lauren, Ryan, Ellie, Abby, Evan, Vance & Libby; siblings Donna (Linn) Hughes of Harpersfield, Mary Lou (John) Egger of Avon, Lynne (Ron) Kantecki of Chicago, Deborah Fisher of Cleveland Hts, Ray Fisher of Lakewood, Tom (Alice) Fisher of Avon & Dennis (Char) Fisher of Avon. She was preceded in death by her parents.A funeral service will be held at 7pm on Friday, July 24 at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes 2726 Hubbard Road Madison, OH. Friends may call from 3 to 7pm at the funeral home. Sue will be remembered as a strong, passionate and kind person to all who knew her. She was a second mother to many and has had a lasting impact on all she met. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com
