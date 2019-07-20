|
|
Suzanne McFee (nee Cameron) age 77, passed away July 18, 2019. She was born July 29, 1941 in Grove City, PA.Suzanne was the beloved wife of the late Richard A.; dear mother of Nancy (Robert) Schwarzenberg and Robert (Karen) McFee; grandmother of Jacob McFee and Cameron Schwarzenberg, Julia & Evan Bordelin; sister of Richard Cameron, Shirley Cameron (deceased) and friend to many.Funeral Service Monday July 22 at 12 Noon at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Monday Morning from 10am-12 Noon.In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve , P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on July 21, 2019