Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Suzanne McFee


1941 - 2019
Suzanne McFee Obituary
Suzanne McFee (nee Cameron) age 77, passed away July 18, 2019. She was born July 29, 1941 in Grove City, PA.Suzanne was the beloved wife of the late Richard A.; dear mother of Nancy (Robert) Schwarzenberg and Robert (Karen) McFee; grandmother of Jacob McFee and Cameron Schwarzenberg, Julia & Evan Bordelin; sister of Richard Cameron, Shirley Cameron (deceased) and friend to many.Funeral Service Monday July 22 at 12 Noon at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Monday Morning from 10am-12 Noon.In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve , P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on July 21, 2019
