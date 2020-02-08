|
Suzanne Walker 66, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Country Place Nursing Home in Wickliffe.Suzanne was born on August 6, 1953 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Sheldon and Mildred Walker. Suzanne graduated from Mentor High School, and furthered her education at Lakeland and Bowling Green State University. Suzanne retired from the City of Mentor as an administrative assistant.Suzanne loved Walt Disney World, movies, politics, and most importantly, her family and friends. She was always trying to make a difference in her community, and in the lives of others. Suzanne was a loving, caring, friendly, and giving person to all those that had the blessing of knowing her.Suzanne leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Mark Walker, and many other family and friends.Suzanne Walker is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Jennette Walker.Her visitation will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. John Vianney Chapel, 7575 Bellflower Road in Mentor from 6:00-7:45pm. A Memorial Service begins at 7:45pm.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family may be made payable to Heather Keeper.www.blessingcremation.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020