Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
428 W. Jackson St.
Painesville, OH
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sylvia Howard


1935 - 2019
Sylvia Howard Obituary
Sylvia R. Howard, affectionately referred to as GaGa, of Painesville, died on August 14, 2019 with her family by her bedside. Ms. Howard was everyone’s Gaga and was blessed to live an abundant and fruitful life for 84 years. She was born on February 13, 1935 to the late John and Ethel Howard in Bessemer, Alabama. Sylvia was a Mother of New Hope Baptist Church where she served the Lord for decades. She loved to love on people and had a vivacious personality that always made people around her laugh and smile. After working for Parker Hannifin for many years, she devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to others in local nursing homes and as a home health care aid. She is survived by her son, Kevin (Zorah) Howard; daughter, Pamela (James) Hall; grandchildren, James Hall IV, JaNiece (Kelvin) Lucky, Janay Hall, Maurica Howard, Kaniesha Hosterman; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Vivian Person and Willa Finch; a special sister/cousin, Wilma Moore; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, John Howard Jr., Everette Howard, and Juanita Fisher. Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077 and Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 428 W. Jackson St., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Online condolences, flower orders, and directions are available at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
